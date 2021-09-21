Do you recognize him? Robber held people at gunpoint at downtown parking garage, police say

Houston Police are in need of the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released a video of the suspect involved in the incident which occurred Aug. 13 in the 400 block of Travis St.

According to police, the victims were walking toward the elevators when they were approached by the male suspect who demanded their belongings.

In the video released by the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect can be seen pointing a gun at the complainants then forcing them to lay on the ground.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a 2014 to 2015 black Chevrolet Camaro.

Police offered the following description: Black male, 6′1 to 6′2, blue pants, black jacket with hoodie and black shoes. He is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.