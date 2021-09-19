10-year-old child injured in shooting, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 10-year-old child sustained minor injuries in a shooting in Harris County Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 15200 block of Pecan Landing Drive.

Per preliminary information, two Black women and one Black man in a white or light-colored Jeep Patriot pulled up alongside a vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it, injuring the child inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The child suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.