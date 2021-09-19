Partly Cloudy icon
87º

Local News

10-year-old child injured in shooting, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Harris County
Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 10-year-old child sustained minor injuries in a shooting in Harris County Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 15200 block of Pecan Landing Drive.

Per preliminary information, two Black women and one Black man in a white or light-colored Jeep Patriot pulled up alongside a vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it, injuring the child inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The child suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter