HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Katy.

The crash occured in the 2600 block of of North Westgreen Boulevard, near Raintree Village Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and added that it appears that they drove through a barricade and into a ditch.

An investigation in underway and in its preliminary stages.