Police searching for thieves who stole shingles from NE Houston church

HOUSTON – A group of thieves stole a U-Haul truck in northeast Houston, drove it to a nearby church and stole thousands of dollars worth of shingles that were meant to fix a storm-damaged roof.

The incident happened on Aug. 2, but is just now coming to light because the Houston Police Department released video of the crime in hopes of finding the thieves.

Greater True Light Missionary Baptist, a modest church in the 6900 Block of Annunciation, had to purchase more shingles for their damaged roof.

“I think anybody that would steal from a church would steal from just about anybody and do just about anything,” said veteran Houston Police Department Detective, Greg Shelton.

Shelton has been working on the case for weeks, trying to identify the men caught on the church’s surveillance cameras.

Police said the U-Haul that was stolen from a strip mall in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender contained possessions belonging to an older couple, including the only copies of their wedding photos.

Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Tipsters remain anonymous and can earn up to $5000.