This is the number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the state of Texas

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking a number of metrics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those is the number of deaths.

Here is a link to the full Texas DSHS dashboard:

Below you will see data directly from the state regarding deaths in our local counties that have been ruled as caused by COVID-19. The state’s records of fatalities dates back to March 7, 2020 and are updated each afternoon.

KPRC 2 Investigates observed a discrepancy between the state’s cumulative COVID-19 death count for our local region and what is being reported by local counties in the Greater Houston area.

Upon questioning, Texas DSHS sent KPRC 2 the following statement:

Ad

“The DSHS data is based on the cause of death and other information on death certificates, which are filed an average of about 10 days after a death. Some jurisdictions may be doing additional public health investigations and so may be reporting deaths at a different time or based on different criteria.”

COVID-19 DEATHS IN LOCAL COUNTIES AS REPORTED BY TEXAS DSHS