21-year-old man gunned down at apartment complex in north Harris County was likely targeted, police say

HOUSTON – A 21-year-old Hispanic man is dead after he was gunned down at an apartment complex in north Harris County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Hollow Tree Lane just before 7 a.m.

Watch authorities share an update on the case in the video below.

Harris County authorities share update after man gunned down at apartment complex

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at an apt complex at 100 Hollowtree Ln, near FM 1960/North Fwy. Preliminary info: a male, appearing to be in his 20s, sustained a gunshot wound. The male, lying near his vehicle, was pronounced deceased on-scene. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/nv3qpTJtOZ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 16, 2021

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man passed a woman on the stairs at the complex on the way to his car. When she got to the door of her apartment, she heard multiple gunshots.

He was shot multiple times and two or three people who live at the apartment complex performed CPR, but he died at the scene, authorities said.

There was no indication of a fight and that early indications are that he was targeted, authorities said in a news conference Wednesday. The victim lived at the complex with a relative.

The investigation is focused on the victim’s background as well as a vehicle seen at the complex at the time of the shooting -- an older, ‘90s model Honda that could be an Accord or Prelude or something similar in a boxy style in a gray or similar color. Police said that a witness saw the vehicle try to leave the complex, but couldn’t get out of the gate and turned around and left another way.

Ad

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.