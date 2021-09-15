Who killed Maria Guzman-Bahiza? Houston police need public’s help identifying hit-and-run suspect

Authorities are asking for help finding the person who drove the vehicle used in a hit-and-run that killed Maria Guzman-Bahiza.

According to a report from Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the 6400 block of Antoine Drive in Harris County.

According to the report, Guzman-Bahiza was walking westbound crossing the street in the 6400 block of Antoine Drive when she was struck by a white pickup truck with black trim, which was traveling southbound.

The suspect failed to stop and render aid to Guzman-Bahiza who suffered major injuries and died as a result of the collision, the report states.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.