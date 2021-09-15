One person fatally shot at north Houston motel during ‘business transaction,’ police say

One person fatally shot at motel in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One person was found with a gunshot wound to the head at a north Houston motel Wednesday, police said.

Officers said the victim was found at the Monte Carlo Inn located off the North Freeway near Greens Road.

According to investigators, the victim and another person met up at the motel for what police call a “business transaction.”

At some point, police said the other person involved pulled out a gun, shot the victim and ran way.

Investigators said they found trace amounts of drugs in the room.