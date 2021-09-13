3 now charged after man fatally shot, run over in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – Three people are now charged in the death of a man who was found shot and run over in northeast Houston last September.

Jamerion Nervis, 19, is charged with capital murder, and a second suspect, a juvenile male, 15, was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge. A juvenile female, 17, was also referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge in December 2020.

The victim was Nicholas Chapa, 19. He was found in the 6600 North Wayside Drive about 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2020.

Houston police said officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash and found Chapa unresponsive and lying in the street. He had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle described only as a dark SUV.

Police said further investigation identified the juvenile female as a suspect in this case. She was taken into custody on Dec. 8 without incident, according to police. Nervis and the juvenile males were identified through additional investigation as suspects in this case and, on Friday, they were both arrested without incident, police said.