Watch live: Tribute in Light shines in NYC, marking 20 years since September 11 attacks

Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation, is illuminating New York City on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The public art pieces was first lit six months after 9/11 and each year since has been lit from dusk to dawn on the night of September 11.

“It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York,” the 9/11 Memorial & Museum states on its website.

“Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers,” the museum’s website states. “The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.”