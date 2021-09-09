$4K worth of stolen lumber found during traffic stop in Humble, officials say

Agustin Menchaca, Juan Gonzalez, and Jose Menchaca have been charged with theft.

HOUSTON – Approximately $4,000 worth of stolen lumber was found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday in Humble, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

All passengers inside the vehicle, Agustin Menchaca, Juan Gonzalez, and Jose Menchaca, have been charged with theft.

A deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving a construction site in the morning and conducted a traffic stop where the suspects were identified, officials said. During the investigation, a large amount of stolen lumber from the site was found, officials said. When the construction company was notified, it confirmed that the three suspects took the property without its consent, officials said.

An approximate value of $4,700 in stolen lumber was recovered and returned to the company, officials said.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail where their bonds were set at $2,500 each.