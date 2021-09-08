Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Suspect accused of stabbing 61-year-old man in northwest Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Crime, local, Houston Police Department
Alexander John Beare, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the 61-year-old man, police said.
Alexander John Beare, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the 61-year-old man, police said. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man has been charged after being accused of stabbing a 61-year-old man in northwest Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Alexander John Beare has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the 61-year-old man, police said.

Responding officers found the victim in the 5900 block of Guhn Road around 9 a.m. with stab wounds in his back, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Witness told investigators that the suspect, identified as Beare, fled northbound to a hotel on Guhn Road, police said. Officers located Beare and took him into custody for his role in the stabbing.

Information about what led to the stabbing has not been released.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email