Suspect accused of stabbing 61-year-old man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man has been charged after being accused of stabbing a 61-year-old man in northwest Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Alexander John Beare has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the 61-year-old man, police said.

Responding officers found the victim in the 5900 block of Guhn Road around 9 a.m. with stab wounds in his back, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Witness told investigators that the suspect, identified as Beare, fled northbound to a hotel on Guhn Road, police said. Officers located Beare and took him into custody for his role in the stabbing.

Information about what led to the stabbing has not been released.