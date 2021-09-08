Partly Cloudy icon
Evacuations underway due to gas leak near Clear Lake, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Evacuations are underway due to a gas line break in the Clear Lake area, according to a tweet by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office.

According to the tweet, the incident was reported at the intersection of Ramada Drive and Diana Lane Wednesday morning.

The Clear Lake station and adjacent properties in the area were evacuated as a precaution, according to the tweet. The Houston Fire Department is on the scene.

People are being encouraged to contact the Pasadena location at 280-479-2525 for the time being.

