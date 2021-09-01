VIDEO: Man beaten by two men during mid-morning robbery in apartment complex parking lot

Police are searching for the men involved in a robbery at an apartment complex in west Houston.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the men involved in a robbery at an apartment complex in west Houston.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive, authorities said.

In a surveillance video, the two men can be seen beating the victim who is screaming out for help in Spanish.

Police said the victim told them the men walked up to him, and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded his valuables.

When the victim tried to back away, police said the men began to attack the victim by punching and hitting him in the head with the gun, all of which was caught on the surveillance video.

In the video, the men can be seen going through the victim’s pockets and stealing his valuables before running away.

According to the victim, he has seen the two men at the complex before. Police said it is possible they live in the area.

Both men are described as Black men between the ages of 15 to 25. Both are about the same thin build and are about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. One of the men was wearing a blue hoodie and dark shorts. The other was wearing a dark hoodie and pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.