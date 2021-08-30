Mattress Mack organizes drive to support those in Louisiana affected by Ida

HOUSTON – Houstonians are working to collect supplies for the region ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Gallery Furniture Store owner Jim McIngvale, also known as “Mattress Mack,” organized a drive on Monday to collect supplies to transport to people in Louisiana.

The drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, trucks will head to New Orleans from Gallery Furniture.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Mack. “There’s just incredible devastation and as always, Houstonians and Texans are rallying to help our fellow citizens.”

Volunteers will work to collect water and non-perishable items and then transport them by truck to Louisiana.