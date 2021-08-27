Authorities searching for man who robbed multiple stores, threatened employees with handgun and knife

A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with multiple robberies in northwest Harris County.

CYPRESS, Texas – A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with multiple robberies in northwest Harris County.

The incidents happened between Aug. 7 and 8 in the greater Cypress area, authorities said.

According to a news release, a man robbed multiple retail stores in the area. Officials said the man would steal items from the store and threaten employees with a handgun and a knife whenever he was confronted.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man fled the scene in a silver, newer-model Mitsubishi.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.