Authorities searching for man who robbed multiple stores, threatened employees with handgun and knife

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with multiple robberies in northwest Harris County.
CYPRESS, Texas – A search is underway for a man wanted in connection with multiple robberies in northwest Harris County.

The incidents happened between Aug. 7 and 8 in the greater Cypress area, authorities said.

According to a news release, a man robbed multiple retail stores in the area. Officials said the man would steal items from the store and threaten employees with a handgun and a knife whenever he was confronted.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the man fled the scene in a silver, newer-model Mitsubishi.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

