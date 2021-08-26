Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Watch live: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez discusses plans to enforce new boarding home laws

KPRC 2 Staff

Tags: Harris County
Photo does not have a caption

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales will hold a news briefing Thursday to discuss how the Harris County Sheriff’s Office intends to enforce new boarding home laws.

Stream the briefing live in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.