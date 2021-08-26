Harris County deputy arrested on family violence charges, relieved of duty, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County deputy was arrested Wednesday on family violence charges, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Charged with continuous violence against a family member and aggravated assault impeding breathing, Jose A. Quintanilla, 39, was booked into the Harris County Jail and has been relieved of duty, according to an HCSO release.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a hospital emergency room where a woman was being treated for multiple injuries.

Investigators determined that Quintanilla attacked the woman and that he had committed similar violent assaults against her in the recent past, according to an HCSO release. After the Harris County District Attorney’s Office agreed to accept criminal charges, investigators arrested Quintanilla at his home.

“We take allegations of domestic violence especially seriously, particularly when they are made against those who are sworn to protect our community,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement. “The allegations made in this case are very disturbing, and will be thoroughly investigated.”