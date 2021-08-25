Who killed this man? Police searching for driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run crash

Irene Guzman was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police are searching for the responsible driver.

HOUSTON – Police are working to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, in the 7500 block of the North Loop Freeway East, authorities said.

According to police, Irene Guzman was driving when he was involved in an accident, so he pulled over to the shoulder lane. Officer said Guzman was stopped in the shoulder when he was “struck by the suspect’s vehicle.”

The driver fled the scene, and Guzman died as a result of his injuries, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.