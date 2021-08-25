Partly Cloudy icon
Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order to maintain policy prohibiting state government entities from requiring COVID-19 vaccine

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, coronavirus, vaccine, Greg Abbott, Texas
AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order to maintain the policy that no government entity in the state can require the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release, Abbott also “added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.”

Abbott said requirements and exemptions for vaccines have been determined by the legislature in the past, and “their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.”

Click here to read the full executive order.

