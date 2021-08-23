Search underway for man accused of sexually abusing two children, police say

Police are searching for a Hector Hernandez-Manzano, 34, who is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of two young victims.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of two young victims.

The abuse happened in June 2011 and May 2012 in the 2100 block if Pannell Street, according to authorities.

After the abuse was reported, investigators said they started working to learn more details. The victims gave more information and detectives were able to identify Hector Hernandez-Manzano as the prime suspect in the case.

The 34-year-old is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 160 pounds., authorities said.

Manzano is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and remains at large.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the Manzano’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.