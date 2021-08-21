Partly Cloudy icon
94º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

HPD: Driver fatally shot on South Loop East near Martin Luther King Blvd.

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: local, Houston
HPD: Driver fatally shot on South Loop East near Martin Luther King Blvd.
HPD: Driver fatally shot on South Loop East near Martin Luther King Blvd. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON, Texas – A driver was fatally shot Friday night, Houston police said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Loop in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on location, they found an adult male deceased at the scene.

Police said the man and a female passenger were driving along the South Loop East feeder road when it was struck by multiple rounds, killing the man.

The woman told investigators she did not see the shooting. Police said it’s unclear whether the gunman was on foot or in a vehicle

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter