HPD: Driver fatally shot on South Loop East near Martin Luther King Blvd.

HOUSTON, Texas – A driver was fatally shot Friday night, Houston police said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Loop in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on location, they found an adult male deceased at the scene.

Police said the man and a female passenger were driving along the South Loop East feeder road when it was struck by multiple rounds, killing the man.

The woman told investigators she did not see the shooting. Police said it’s unclear whether the gunman was on foot or in a vehicle

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages.