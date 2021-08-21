1 suspect arrested, another still sought after couple robbed in Fort Bend County, authorities say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – One man was arrested and another is still being sought after a couple was robbed at their residence in Fort Bend County, authorities said.

On Monday, May 31, deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 21600 block of FM 1093 in reference to a report of an aggravated robbery.

An investigation determined a husband and his wife had returned to their Katy area residence when they were confronted by two armed suspects who demanded and stole the couple’s vehicle, cell phones, and a large sum of money, according to a release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators later identified one of the two suspects as Camron Rashad Jenkins, 19. FBCSO Robbery Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Jenkins, who was already out on bond in Harris County for another aggravated robbery offense within their jurisdiction, according to the release.

On Aug. 17, Jenkins was eventually located and arrested in Harris County for unrelated charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Fort Bend County placed a hold on Jenkins with Harris County in connection with the aggravated robbery of the Fort Bend County couple, according to a release.

Jenkins’ bond in Fort Bend County is currently set at $100,000, according to the release.

Anyone with information concerning Jenkin’s accomplice is urged to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Fort Bend Crime Stoppers will pay an anonymous cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and filing of charges for any felony crime.