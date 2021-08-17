MUG SHOT: Woman charged with murder, arrested in connection with 2020 death of 5-year-old

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a child, police said.

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a child, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020, at the La Rosa on Richmond by ARIUM Apartments on Richmond Avenue near Ann Arbor Drive, authorities said.

Five-year-old Jordan Allen was standing on the balcony of a second-story apartment when he was shot in the head, according to police. The child was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital where he died a few days later.

After further investigation, police were able to identify 30-year-old Shapree Monique Stoneham as the suspected shooter.

Police said she has no apparent relationship with Allen. According to authorities, Stoneham fired a gunshot nearby, which hit the child.

Stoneham was arrested on a murder charge on Friday.