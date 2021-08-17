Mostly Cloudy icon
MUG SHOT: Woman charged with murder, arrested in connection with 2020 death of 5-year-old

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a child, police said.
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a child, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020, at the La Rosa on Richmond by ARIUM Apartments on Richmond Avenue near Ann Arbor Drive, authorities said.

Five-year-old Jordan Allen was standing on the balcony of a second-story apartment when he was shot in the head, according to police. The child was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital where he died a few days later.

After further investigation, police were able to identify 30-year-old Shapree Monique Stoneham as the suspected shooter.

Police said she has no apparent relationship with Allen. According to authorities, Stoneham fired a gunshot nearby, which hit the child.

Stoneham was arrested on a murder charge on Friday.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

