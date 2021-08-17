Houston man who molested 3-year-old girl gets 25 years in prison

Wilber Curtis Johnson, 30, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for molesting a 3-year-old girl, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Wilber Curtis Johnson, 30, was charged with aggravated sexual assault after the child told her father and grandmother about being inappropriately touched.

According to authorities, Johnson sometimes took care of the child. On Oct. 1, 2015, the girl was under Johnson’s care when he molested her while she was in the bathtub, officials said.

The DA’s office said the child opened up about the incident and her father and grandmother reported the abuse to the police. After interviewing the child, police said they filed charges against Johnson and he was taken into custody.

“This is a really egregious case because she was so young, so vulnerable, and so defenseless,” said Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum, who prosecuted the case with ADA Janna Oswald. “She was only able to defend herself by splashing water on him while it was happening and by telling her dad what happened. She defended herself the best way that she could.”

Johnson does not have the possibility of parole.