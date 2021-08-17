5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, August 17

Some hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac of Kabuls international airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and fell to their death. (Verified UGC via AP)

Here are things to know for Tuesday, August 17:

1. Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

Striking a defiant tone, President Joe Biden said Monday that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan as he acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images coming out of the country after the swift Taliban takeover of the government.

Biden said he had to choose between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan to fight a “third decade” of war.

Biden, sounding resolute in the face of withering criticism of his handling of the situation, said he chose the first option so as not to repeat past mistakes. He reiterated that he had no regrets.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” the president told the nation in a televised address from the White House East Room after he flew back from the Camp David presidential retreat. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”

2. Houston Afghan community shares concerns for loved ones still in Afghanistan

The Houston Afghan community is heartbroken by the chaos happening in its home country.

Monday marked another chaotic day in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans rushed an American military jet as it took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport. Seven people fell to their death because they were trying to escape the Taliban’s takeover of their country.

On Sunday, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani left the country as the Taliban overtook the palace and 26 provincial capitals.

Joe Barnes, a research fellow with the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, said it’s a sign the Afghan government collapsed, along with the country’s 20-year agreement with the U.S.

3. Gov. Abbott announces special election for voters to decide on 8 proposed constitutional amendments

Governor Greg Abbott has announced a special election for voters to decide on eight proposed constitutional amendments.

Some of them address transportation and infrastructure, prohibiting or limiting religious services, legal proceedings, and others.

The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 2.

Read more.

4. Attorney: Astros settle case of girl hurt by foul ball

The Houston Astros have agreed to a settlement with the parents of a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a 2019 Astros game at Minute Maid Park, the family’s attorney said Monday.

Attorney Richard Mithoff said the settlement terms with parents Jonathan David Scott and Alexandra Colchado were confidential. The Astros organization had no comment, according to a team spokesman.

State District Judge Michael Gomez appointed an attorney Monday to make an independent review of the girl’s needs and interests before the judge approves the settlement, Mithoff said. The attorney was to present those findings in two to three weeks, Mithoff said.

The girl, who is now age 4, suffered a skull fracture and brain injury and has been on anti-seizure medication since the incident, Mithoff said.

5. Houston Texans will be without Laremy Tunsil for a second straight preseason game due to COVID-19

Before last Saturday’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Laremy Tunsil was one of four Houston Texans placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

All four missed that game. Right now, Tunsil stands as the only Houston Texan from that list who will miss a second consecutive preseason game.

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed this at practice on Monday, saying the offensive tackle tested positive for COVID last week.

“Tunsil will not be back right now,” Culley said. “He’s going to be out a little bit longer.”

Read more.

