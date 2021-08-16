5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, August 16

Here are things to know for Monday, August 16:

1. Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.

The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos posed the most serious test of Biden as commander in chief, and he was the subject of withering criticism from Republicans who said that he had failed.

Biden campaigned as a seasoned expert in international relations and has spent months downplaying the prospect of an ascendant Taliban while arguing that Americans of all political persuasions have tired of a 20-year war, a conflict that demonstrated the limits of money and military might to force a Western-style democracy on a society not ready or willing to embrace it.

2. Siding with Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders in Dallas and Bexar counties

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily blocked mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties, marking a pivotal moment in the showdown between state and local government as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in Texas.

The ruling comes after several school districts and a handful of counties across the state defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that restricted local entities from instituting mask mandates. On Friday, the 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio upheld a lower court ruling that permitted Bexar County to require mask-wearing in public schools. Shortly after, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas upheld a more far-reaching order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins that required masks in public schools, universities and businesses.

3. ‘It’s all hands on deck.’ Videos show flooding at Texas Capitol in Austin

Texas officials are working Sunday afternoon to address flooding at the Capitol after a storm drops heavy rain in Austin.

“The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office, as well as, all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol steeming from the current storm in Austin,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Videos from Sloan Byerly, the chief of staff for state Rep. Travis Clardy, showed flooding in the underground extension and hallways of the Texas Capitol.

4. Shelter-in-place lifted for La Porte, Seabrook following reports of mystery odor due to gas leak at Lubrizol Plant, officials say

Officials in La Porte issued an all-clear after a shelter-in-place order Sunday night following reports of a mystery odor in the area. The shelter-in-place order for Seabrook was also lifted Sunday before midnight.

Emergency crews said a chemical leak was reported at Lubrizol Plant at 41 Tidal Road in Deer Park.

All residents were asked to go inside and turn off the A/C system immediately, officials advised.

5. LIST: Which Houston-area school districts will require face masks? Check your child’s district here.

As Gov. Greg Abbott seeks to ban local officials and school districts from requiring masks, a few Houston-area school districts have announced plans to set mask mandates for staff and students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Many of the school districts, some of which have not started classes yet, have not outlined their stance.

Meanwhile, leaders in Harris and Fort Bend counties, have filed lawsuits against Abbott’s executive orders. On Thursday, Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a health order requiring masks at all public schools, non-religion schools and daycares in Harris County.

