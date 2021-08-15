Cloudy icon
‘It’s all hands on deck.’ Videos show flooding at Texas Capitol in Austin

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Texas officials are working Sunday afternoon to address flooding at the Capitol.
Texas officials are working Sunday afternoon to address flooding at the Capitol after a storm drops heavy rain in Austin.

“The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office, as well as, all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol steeming from the current storm in Austin,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. “It’s all hands on deck.”

Videos provided to KPRC 2 show a heavy presence of water inside the state’s capitol building.

While another video shows flooding inside of Gregory Gym at UT Austin.

According to KXAN, a flash flood warning is in effect for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m. after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour.

Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours look to be on the range of around 0.25″ to 0.75″. However, isolated totals of 1″+ are possible where the heavier downpours develop.

