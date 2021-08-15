‘It’s all hands on deck.’ Videos show flooding at Texas Capitol in Austin

Texas officials are working Sunday afternoon to address flooding at the Capitol.

The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin.



It’s all hands on deck. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021

Videos provided to KPRC 2 show a heavy presence of water inside the state’s capitol building.

While another video shows flooding inside of Gregory Gym at UT Austin.

Pool party at Greg’s 🏊‍♂️😱 pic.twitter.com/kD2otKfD4z — Jonathan Sherchand (@JSherchand) August 15, 2021

Back hall between E2.200 and 300. pic.twitter.com/DZOhz9oYte — Sloan Byerly (@wsbyerly) August 15, 2021

According to KXAN, a flash flood warning is in effect for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m. after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour.

Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours look to be on the range of around 0.25″ to 0.75″. However, isolated totals of 1″+ are possible where the heavier downpours develop.