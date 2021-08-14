HPD: Male shot during argument with mother’s boyfriend

HOUSTON – A male was shot overnight during an argument with his mother’s boyfriend, Houston police said.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a location in the 200 block of East 28th Street in reference to reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers located an adult male who had sustained at least one gunshot wound, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The male was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Preliminary information suggests the male was shot during some sort of altercation inside a trailer home, Crowson said. The male got into an argument with his mother’s boyfriend and at some point shots were fired and the male was struck.

Crowson said the suspect fled the location following the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department. The investigation is in its early stages as officers work to gather more information.