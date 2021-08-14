Harris County constable deputy reunites adorable, four-legged runaway Onyx with owner

The most adorable detainee? Harris County constable deputy reunites adorable, four-legged runaway Onyx with its owner

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County constable deputy reunited a lost dog with its owner Saturday.

While on patrol Saturday, Deputy Sipe with Constable Mark Herman’s Office observed the dog, later identified as Onyx, running across the North Freeway.

Sipe quickly “detained” the adorable, four-legged runaway and observed it was microchipped.

Deputy Sipe then reunited Onyx with its owner.

“Thank you Deputy Sipe for going above and beyond the call of duty and rescuing these beautiful pup,” Constable Mark Herman’s Office wrote in a social media post detailing the incident. “A quick reminder to get your pets chipped!”