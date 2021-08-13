Have you seen him? Police say he shot a man in the back after attempted drug deal in west Houston

Carlos Brown, 37, charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the back during an attempted drug deal in west Houston on Monday.

Carlos Brown, 37, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of a felon in possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened in the 10000 block of Westpark Drive about 3 a.m. Brown is accused of shooting Donnald Guerrero, 36, in the back. Guerrero was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated Guerrero and a woman, 44, went to Brown’s apartment to buy marijuana. When the woman went inside the apartment, she reported Brown had acted erratic and was waving a gun, police said in a news release.

The woman left and went back to the vehicle where Guerrero was waiting. Brown followed the woman and stood behind the vehicle with the gun, blocking them in.

Police said Guerrero and the woman managed to get around Brown, but made a wrong turn inside the complex and had to stop and turn around. When they stopped, Brown appeared next to the vehicle, still holding the gun, according to the police. When Guerrero attempted to drive away, Brown fired one shot into the back of the vehicle and struck Guerrero in the lower back. Brown fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information in this case, or on the whereabouts of Carlos Brown is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.