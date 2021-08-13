Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Baby safe after knife-wielding father in mental health crisis threatens wife, takes child, police say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, mental health
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – A baby is safe after the child’s knife-wielding father went through a mental health crisis in north Houston, police said

Officers said they responded to the scene just after midnight on Willis Street near Aldine Bender Road after getting reports of a man assaulting his wife.

When they arrived, police said they found the man out in a parking lot having a mental health crisis while holding his baby and a knife.

Police said officers surrounded the man -- while giving him enough space so he didn’t feel threatened -- and started talking him down.

According to authorities, the man was “out of control” and “screaming at the officers,” but after about 30 minutes the man calmed down and gave up the knife and baby.

The baby was taken from the man unharmed, police said. The man was taken into custody and is now undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Police have not given any information on if the man is going to face any charges.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

email