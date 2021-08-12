Partly Cloudy icon
Man accused of stabbing his brother multiple times during argument, police say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Christopher Swopes, 44, is behind bars after police said he stabbed his brother during an argument at an apartment in northwest Harris County.
HOUSTON – A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his brother on Wednesday during an argument at an apartment in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Villa Nueva apartments on West Gulf Bank Road near Streamside Drive, police said.

Christopher Swopes, 44, and his brother Jarvis Steen, 23, were at the apartment complex when an argument broke out between them, police said.

During the argument, Swopes pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Steen before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. Steen was driven to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Swopes was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing and was charged with the aggravated assault of a family member.

