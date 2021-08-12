Do you recognize this man? Police searching for man wanted in connection to robbery at west Houston massage parlor

Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at a massage parlor in west Houston.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 12500 block of Briar Forest, according to police.

In a surveillance video, the man can be seen sitting down at the massage parlor and waiting to be helped. While he was waiting, the man stood up and walked over to the front desk where the video shows him lingering before walking behind the desk.

Police said the man walked to the cash drawer and was taking the money out when one of the employees walked in.

The employee saw what the man was doing and confronted him, at which point police said the man pushed the employee out of the way and fled the scene.

Police described the man as a “Black male, possibly 40 to 50 years old (with) light-colored long sleeve shirt and black pants.”

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

