5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, August 10

Here are things to know for Tuesday, August 10:

1. Woman doused man with substance, lit him on fire in arson assault in Humble, police say

Authorities have ruled a house fire that left two injured over the weekend as intentional.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Aspen Glade Drive near Northpark Drive, authorities said.

In their initial reports, authorities said they found two badly burned victims outside the home and were investigating the cause of the fire.

After further investigation, authorities said they learned the fire was intentionally set by a woman who police have yet to identify.

Police said the victims, 33-year-old Devin Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros were inside the home when the woman went inside, poured an unknown flammable substance on the man and lit him on fire.

2. Gov. Greg Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. Here’s what you should know

As COVID-19 cases spike in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he is taking action to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Here are the following actions the governor announced for the state:

3. Local hospital ICUs near capacity, some elective surgeries canceled as COVID surges

Harris Health said Monday that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital’s ICU is full as of 10 a.m.

The tent buildings KPRC 2 saw placed outside the facility Monday were put up two days ago and are not operational yet.

They will be used when needed to hold COVID-19 confirmed or suspected cases. They will not be used to house patients in beds.

KPRC 2 received this information from Harris Health System’s Nicole M. Benningfield:

Ben Taub ICU is at 95% capacity, with 27% of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID-19.



LBJ Hospital: LBJ ICU is at 100% capacity, with 63% of ICU patients diagnosed with COVID-19.



Total system inpatient capacity is now 25% COVID-19 patients (36% of ICU utilization)



Hospital surgery cases at Ben Taub and LBJ are being reviewed for medical necessity, urgent and emergency cases only.

4. Some Houston area school districts to allow virtual learning option amid COVID surge, outcry from parents

With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant, many parents of school-aged children, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated, are pleading for a virtual learning option.

Lamar Consolidated Independent School District posted an update on its website Friday saying it was “researching virtual learning options for a limited number of students for the 2021-2022 school year and will provide more information soon.”

Conroe ISD announced Friday it would offer a limited, one-semester-only virtual program for students in grades PreK-6. Parents must apply by Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“The reason we are starting this program up is because of those students who have not yet had a chance to be vaccinated, and the current COVID levels in our community,” Conroe superintendent Dr. Curtis Null said in a video recorded statement on the district’s website.

5. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, HPD’s Troy Finner among area officials launching programs designed to reduce crime

Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and other public safety and health officials introduced two programs to reduce crime and improve community safety at an event on Monday.

The county launched the Holistic Alternative Responder Team (HART) and Gun Violence Interruption Programs.

“The items presented to commissioners court by Commissioner Ellis support Harris County’s commitment to advancing innovative and effective approaches to reducing crime and improving community safety,” a news release about the event read.

