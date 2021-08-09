Do you recognize her? Woman accused of identity theft, making over $1,500 in purchases with several credit cards in Katy, Cypress areas

A woman accused of stealing a person’s identity and open several credit cards to make purchases in Katy, Cypress area is being sought by law enforcement, according to the Friendswood Police Department Criminal Investigations.

HOUSTON – A woman accused of stealing a person’s identity and opening several credit cards to make purchases in the Katy and Cypress areas is being sought by law enforcement, according to the Friendswood police.

Surveillance video captured the suspect making fraudulent and unauthorized purchases at multiple retail stores, police said.

On June 18, Friendswood Police Department Criminal Investigations said the suspect was able to purchase more than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise with the credit cards. The suspect is described to be between 30 to 40 years old with a heavy build and dark hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.