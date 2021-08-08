Mostly Cloudy icon
93º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Houston police ask for public’s help identifying suspect wanted in hit-and-run death of 22-year-old cyclist

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: crime
Dylan Chance Arana
Dylan Chance Arana (Crime Stoppers/HPD)

HOUSTON, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run accident involving a cyclist.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Dylan Arana, 22, was struck by a vehicle in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill St. in Harris County, Texas, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Arana was riding a bicycle when the suspect vehicle struck him. The suspect vehicle is described as a tan/beige Chevy Malibu with a missing fog light. The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid.

Arana sustained major injuries in the crash and died.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED: ‘He died alone’: Family of cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash wants justice

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter