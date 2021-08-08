Houston police ask for public’s help identifying suspect wanted in hit-and-run death of 22-year-old cyclist

HOUSTON, Texas – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a fatal hit and run accident involving a cyclist.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 9:36 p.m., Dylan Arana, 22, was struck by a vehicle in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill St. in Harris County, Texas, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Arana was riding a bicycle when the suspect vehicle struck him. The suspect vehicle is described as a tan/beige Chevy Malibu with a missing fog light. The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid.

Arana sustained major injuries in the crash and died.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Ad

RELATED: ‘He died alone’: Family of cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash wants justice