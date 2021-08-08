Family of 23-year-old man seeking justice after suspect charged with murder

HOUSTON – Family and friends gathered at the gravesite of 23-year old Mark Garcia to celebrate the arrest and charges against the suspect.

“Two years is a long time. It’s longer than it seemed. We’re just relieved that they finally got somebody off the streets,” said Albert Garcia, Mark’s father.

Police said Garcia was stabbed to death in August of 2019 after an argument with another man in an east Houston neighborhood located in the 600 block of Maxey Road.

“He was a good kid. He had trouble in his past but he was a good kid. He would give you the shirt of his back. He was a father, a young father, who’s now got a three-year-old,” Garcia said.

The alleged killer was identified as Jeremias Murillo-Morales, who was already behind bars on a separate case.

Murillo-Morales has now been charged with murder in Garcia’s case.

“It feels good. We know nothing is ever going to bring him back but there’s some closure,” said Garcia. “We’ll try to be there every court case, so he knows the damage he’s caused to our family.”