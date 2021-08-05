Act of kindness: Louisiana officer helps stranded Houstonians get back on the road

A Houston family is expressing their gratitude for a kind police officer who stopped to assist them during a roadside incident in Louisiana.

Tamara Moreland contacted KPRC 2 to offer a shout-out to a Sulpher, Louisana, police officer Adam Hanson who helped her parents get safely back on the road.

Moreland tells KPRC 2 that her parents were traveling from Houston when they became stranded with a blown-out tire on I-10 in Sulpher.

With oncoming traffic passing just inches away, the Houston travelers were left in a dangerous situation.

“There were big trucks flying by like crazy and they were way too close to oncoming traffic,” Moreland said.

Moreland says her parents called for roadside assistance; however, no one showed up. To their luck, Hanson stopped to help them.

“They called AAA but they never arrived as they waited, unfortunately. Luckily, a good Samaritan who happened to be a Sulphur police officer pulled over to help them,” Moreland said.

Ad

Despite vehicles passing just inches away, Hanson maneuvered along the interstate shoulder and proceeded to change out the tire for the Houston couple.

After installing the spare tire, Hanson led the Houstonians to a nearby tire company to buy a new tire.

“Who needs unreliable roadside assistance when you have this guy around?” Moreland said. “His name is officer Adam Hanson and he was the most kind and helpful person that could’ve come along to assist my parents.”