Man accused of fatally shooting his aunt’s fiancé in Sugar Land, police say

Man accused of fatally shooting his aunt’s fiancé in Sugar Land, authorities say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A manhunt is underway after police said a man was shot to death by his fiancée’s nephew at a Sugar Land home Wednesday.

Officers said the shooting happened at a home in the 900 block of Sugar Mountain Court.

According to investigators, the 27-year-old suspect was living at the home with his aunt, her children, and her 35-year-old fiancé.

Police said at some point last night the man and the suspect got in an argument.

The suspect allegedly shot through an exterior door of the house, striking the man multiple times, investigators said. Officers said the alleged gunman then fled the scene.

Officers said no one else in the home was injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.