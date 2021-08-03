Eliminate your competition, drug dealers: This is the ‘free service’ police are promoting

HOUSTON – Drug dealers, listen up. Police have shared a way to eliminate your competition.

The Seguin Police Department shared a post Monday that it has a “free” service that gives dealers a way to weed out the field -- you can anonymously talk with a narcotics detective to report your competitors.

We're always here to help, just give us a call! Posted by Seguin Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

Asked if the post is legitimate, Seguin Police said it is indeed, replying on its post to commenter Dexter Lee with this: “Yes sir. We have an anonymous tip section on our website, or you could go through the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.”

Submit a tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477. Anyone looking to report can call the narcotics detective at 830-379-2123.

We’re sure the “free service” will also work in the Houston area. Call Houston Police to report crimes here.