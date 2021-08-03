Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Eliminate your competition, drug dealers: This is the ‘free service’ police are promoting

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Local, Crime, Texas
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Drug dealers, listen up. Police have shared a way to eliminate your competition.

The Seguin Police Department shared a post Monday that it has a “free” service that gives dealers a way to weed out the field -- you can anonymously talk with a narcotics detective to report your competitors.

We're always here to help, just give us a call!

Posted by Seguin Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

Asked if the post is legitimate, Seguin Police said it is indeed, replying on its post to commenter Dexter Lee with this: “Yes sir. We have an anonymous tip section on our website, or you could go through the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.”

Submit a tip to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477. Anyone looking to report can call the narcotics detective at 830-379-2123.

We’re sure the “free service” will also work in the Houston area. Call Houston Police to report crimes here.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, social media news and local crime.

email