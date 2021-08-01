HCSO: Man shot at house party in NW Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A house party devolved into chaos late Saturday when gunfire erupted. One man was struck and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 10300 block of Autumn Meadow Lane in reference to reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they determined a party was underway at the home. They located a Hispanic male in his early twenties suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported via LifeFlight to a hospital in downtown Houston. At last check, investigators said he was in critical condition.

During the party, some sort of disturbance broke out and a man fired multiple rounds, striking the victim multiple times. According to witness accounts, the shooter may have targeted the victim, investigators said, noting that the investigation was in its early stages.

Deputies detained a person of interest at the scene.

Investigators are reviewing footage from several security cameras.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.