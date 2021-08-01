Partly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Update: Police reuniting lost woman with her family after officers found her walking alone at night in Sugar Land

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Sugar Land
Police need public’s assistance identifying woman found lost and walking alone in Sugar Land
Police need public’s assistance identifying woman found lost and walking alone in Sugar Land (KPRC 2)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – UPDATE: The woman has been identified, and is being reunited with her family.

Sugar Land police are asking the public for assistance identifying a 65-year-old woman found walking alone late Saturday night.

Police found the woman at Dulles Avenue and Plantation Bend at 11 p.m. yesterday after receiving multiple reports. One reportee told police the woman appeared to be lost and walking in the direction of U.S. Highway 59. Another reportee said they saw the woman wandering aimlessly at Dulles Avenue and State Highway 6 near Harbor Freight.

Police said the woman is in good health. However, she was unable to provide officers her name, where she lives or any other information about herself.

She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and was wearing a pink shirt, khaki Capri pants, black sandals and a green jacket. She was also carrying a small purse-like bag.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2020.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

email

twitter