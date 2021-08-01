Update: Police reuniting lost woman with her family after officers found her walking alone at night in Sugar Land

Police need public’s assistance identifying woman found lost and walking alone in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – UPDATE: The woman has been identified, and is being reunited with her family.

Sugar Land police are asking the public for assistance identifying a 65-year-old woman found walking alone late Saturday night.

Police found the woman at Dulles Avenue and Plantation Bend at 11 p.m. yesterday after receiving multiple reports. One reportee told police the woman appeared to be lost and walking in the direction of U.S. Highway 59. Another reportee said they saw the woman wandering aimlessly at Dulles Avenue and State Highway 6 near Harbor Freight.

Police said the woman is in good health. However, she was unable to provide officers her name, where she lives or any other information about herself.

She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and was wearing a pink shirt, khaki Capri pants, black sandals and a green jacket. She was also carrying a small purse-like bag.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2020.