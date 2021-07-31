Hundreds of foster kids receive school supplies during back to school bash in Spring

SPRING – Arrow Child and Family Ministries teamed up with several organizations Saturday afternoon for a back-to-school bash for foster kids.

The big event was held at Spring Creek Baptist Church. Many children and families participated.

“As they start back to school, many kids today struggle with feeling awkward or not having adequate supplies and being further labeled. These are kids who happen to be in Foster Care,” said Debi Tengler, the Chief Relations Officer for Arrow Child and Family Ministries.

With help from several vendors, the inside of the church was transformed into a one-stop shop for about 70 families. They were able to pick out shoes, clothes, and backpacks.

The event also featured bounce houses, bubbles machines, face painting, karaoke, and slushies. Chick-Fil-A also provided lunch to the families.

“These kids deserve to have the best,” Amy Crowder said.

Will and Amy Crowder foster six kids and said they’ve always had a passion for giving back.

“I think these kids just need someone to love them and care for them no matter what and accept them for who they are,” Will Crowder said.

Plus, more than 250 kids received a box full of school supplies tailored just for them.

“Not just them but all their kids,” Pastor Mike Borghese said.

Right now, organizers say there is a lack of foster homes in the community, which is creating a crisis for kids entering the foster care system. Currently, there are over 37,000 children in the system in Texas alone.

“We can all make a difference to do something in their lives,” Tengler said.

If you would like to learn more about how to become a foster parent or donate to Arrow Child and Family Ministries, click here.