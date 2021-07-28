Partly Cloudy icon
Search for gunman after 2 critically injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston, police say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, crime
Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left two people in critical condition.
Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. on July 6 in the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said two men were standing outside when a white Chevy Malibu with paper plates drove by and someone from inside opened fire on the two.

The men were each hit multiple times and had to be transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

