Search for gunman after 2 critically injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. on July 6 in the 11400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said two men were standing outside when a white Chevy Malibu with paper plates drove by and someone from inside opened fire on the two.

The men were each hit multiple times and had to be transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.