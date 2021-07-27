Partly Cloudy icon
Woman threatens to stab, shoot apartment manager near The Galleria, authorities say

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Lucia Diaz, 36, is accused of threatening to stab and shoot an apartment manager.
HOUSTON – A woman is in custody after she threatened an apartment manager with violent action, according to authorities.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Yorktown Apartments in the 2600 block of Yorktown Street near The Galleria, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman.

Herman said a deputy was working an approved extra job when a woman, identified as Lucia Diaz, began threatening the manager.

When the deputy arrived, Diaz was holding a knife and was threatening to stab the apartment manager. Authorities said the 36-year-old was also threatening to shoot him.

Herman said when the deputy tried to detain Diaz, she resisted arrest. She was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Diaz’s bail was set at $40,000.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli has been a digital news editor at KPRC 2 since 2018. She is a published poet and has background in creative writing and journalism. Daniela has covered events like Hurricane Harvey and the Astros World Series win. In her spare time, Daniela is an avid reader and loves to spend time with her two miniature dachshunds.

