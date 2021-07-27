Investigation underway after man killed in shooting in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in north Houston Tuesday, police said.

Police said they received multiple calls around 2 a.m. about a shooting that happened at a home in the 2400 block of Carmel Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found bullet casings and blood in two different nearby areas, but they didn’t find a body. Police later found out the victim was taken to the hospital, where the man died.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the driveway of the home. Officers said they are looking for nearby surveillance videos and are talking to neighbors to determine what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.