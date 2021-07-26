Have you seen them? These 2 men sought after woman killed, man injured in north Houston shooting, police say

Harold Joiner, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon and 34-year-old Robert Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a woman in north Houston in late June.

Harold Joiner, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon and 34-year-old Robert Stevenson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Stevenson and Joiner are both accused of the shooting death of 33-year-old Lakeshia Cleveland.

Houston police said Monday the shooting was reported on on June 18 at 12:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Rosamond Street.

Police said a fight broke out between a group of people that led to the fatal shooting. Police said Cleveland and the injured man were taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

During the investigation, police identified Joiner and Stevenson as suspects in the shooting. Police are searching for them now.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.