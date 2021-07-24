Partly Cloudy icon
HPD: Man found shot to death inside car in NE Houston

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – Officers found a man fatally shot inside a car in northeast Houston early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 1 a.m. northeast patrol officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Westbrook Road in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased inside a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

Following a preliminary investigation, investigators believe the victim was involved in a shooting with a known suspect.

An investigation is underway. At last check, a suspect had not been apprehended.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

