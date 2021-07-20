Investigation underway after woman’s teenage son finds her shot dead at apartment in north Harris County, deputies say

Investigation underway after woman’s son finds her shot dead at apartment in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating after a woman’s son found her dead inside her apartment Tuesday.

Deputies said the woman was found by her 16-year-old son at an apartment located at 15100 Ella Blvd. around 12:55 a.m.

According to investigators, the woman’s son was home and heard gunfire as well as the garage door opening and closing. Deputies said the teen came downstairs and found his mom with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities said the woman’s son ran to his father’s apartment a short distance away and they called 911.

Deputies said when EMS arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Investigators said it appears there was forced entry into the residence. The woman’s car is missing from the parking garage, according to HCSO.

Deputies thought they found the woman’s car submerged in a body of water but confirmed it was not her vehicle. They are now searching for the woman’s missing boyfriend.

Investigators said they are waiting to obtain a search warrant to look inside the home for any

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).